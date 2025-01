Aaron's Forecast: Snow likely for all of Western New York with 1 to 3" totals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will move through the region today bringing a general snow to the area. We will all receive 1 to 3" of accumulation.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Cold, highs near 10.