Aaron's Forecast: Smoky skies with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Smoky skies today with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight and an isolated shower is possible. Hazy sunshine again for your Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly dry conditions will continue through Saturday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Hazy sunshine, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Smoky skies, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

