Aaron's Forecast: The Warmest Election Day on Record

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for the warmest Election Day on record. The warmest Election Day was in 1956 with a temperature of 73 degrees. Our high today will be 77! Skies will become mostly sunny as the day moves along. Winds will be strong with gusts 30 to 40 mph late this morning through early this afternoon.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

