Autumn's Forecast: One last afternoon in the 70s before reality sets in for the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Few passing scattered showers early this afternoon with partly sunny skies otherwise. Expect breezy and mild conditions today with highs in the 70s. We start in the 60s Saturday morning but temperatures will drop in the afternoon. Rain on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Rain and snow showers in the forecast for next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

FRIDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

