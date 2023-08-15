Aaron's Forecast: Showers and thundershowers with heavy downpours possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spotty showers this morning with rain likely this afternoon. Thundershowers will develop later today bringing some locally heavy downpours. Skies will clear out on Wednesday with nice weather continuing through Thursday. Rain is likely early on Friday with drier air moving in Friday afternoon and sticking around through the weekend.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Spotty showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.