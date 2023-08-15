Aaron's Forecast: Showers and thundershowers with heavy downpours possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spotty showers this morning with rain likely this afternoon. Thundershowers will develop later today bringing some locally heavy downpours. Skies will clear out on Wednesday with nice weather continuing through Thursday. Rain is likely early on Friday with drier air moving in Friday afternoon and sticking around through the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Spotty showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

