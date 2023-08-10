Aaron's Forecast: Showers and thundershowers to start your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and thundershowers to start your day. We'll see another round of showers and thundershowers develop this afternoon. Skies will clear tonight and Friday looks fantastic. Winds increase with showers and thundershowers likely on Saturday.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 70s.