Aaron's Forecast: Showers and thundershowers to start your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through Western New York this morning with showers and thundershowers to start our day. Drier air arrives this afternoon and skies will clear out. It will be mostly sunny later today with highs near 80. A mix of sun and clouds for the area on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. The next system moves through on Sunday with scattered showers for the second half of the weekend.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

