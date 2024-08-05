Aaron's Forecast: Showers and storms develop across WNY this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, warm and humid with strong to severe storms developing. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds and hail. Showers will continue through early this evening. It will be much cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Strong to severe storms, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

