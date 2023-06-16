Aaron's Forecast: Scattered showers and thundershowers for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers today. A few thundershowers could develop this afternoon as well. Rain will end this evening and skies will clear overnight. Mostly sunny and pleasant this weekend with highs in the mid 70s. Highs near 80 next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

