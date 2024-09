Aaron's Forecast: Scattered showers and patchy fog to start your day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and patchy fog to start your day. Skies will clear from north to south this afternoon. Hurricane Helene will bring a few showers to the area late Friday through early Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, Mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.