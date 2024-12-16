Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Rain will arrive this afternoon with showers after 4 p.m.

Temperatures will be above normal for the first part of the week. It will be frigid this weekend.
Monday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A roller coaster of weather this week. Highs near 50 today; highs in the teens this weekend.

Sunny breaks for the first part of the day with rain arriving later this afternoon. The next system arrives with rain developing after 4 p.m. Rain likely overnight with winds increasing. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with rain and snow on Wednesday. Thursday will be a quiet day with light snow for your Friday. Very cold for the weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, upper 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Light snow, low 30s.

