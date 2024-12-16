Aaron's Forecast: Rain will arrive this afternoon with showers after 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A roller coaster of weather this week. Highs near 50 today; highs in the teens this weekend.

Sunny breaks for the first part of the day with rain arriving later this afternoon. The next system arrives with rain developing after 4 p.m. Rain likely overnight with winds increasing. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with rain and snow on Wednesday. Thursday will be a quiet day with light snow for your Friday. Very cold for the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Light snow, low 30s.

