Aaron's Forecast: Rain to start your Monday; sctd. showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low pressure will bring wet weather to the area today. Rain is likely this morning with the steady rain tapering to a few showers this afternoon. For the game today expect mostly cloudy skies, southeasterly winds 5 to 10 miles per hour, temperatures in the mid 60s, and a 20% chance for a brief shower.

Tuesday will start dry with showers returning Tuesday afternoon, highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: A few showers, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

