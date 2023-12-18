Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Rain this morning will change to snow this afternoon

Several inches of snow for parts of WNY tonight
Monday Weather
Posted at 5:21 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 05:35:41-05

Winter Storm Warning for Chautauqua County from 5pm today through 10am Tuesday. 7-10" of snow along the Chautauqua Ridge.

Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties from 9pm today through 10am Tuesday. 2-5" of snow in these areas.

Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, and Cattaraugus Counties from 5pm today through 10am Tuesday. 4-7" of snow in these areas.

Sctd. rain showers this morning will mix with and change to snow this afternoon. 2-4 inches of snow by Tuesday morning for Buffalo. Higher amounts of snow north and south of Buffalo. Highest snow totals will be along the Chautauqua Ridge with 7-10" totals.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, near 40.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

