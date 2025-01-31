Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers will mix with and change to snow later today

Friday Weather
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It feels almost spring-like this morning.

Rain showers will move across the area this morning. The rain will mix with and change to snow this afternoon. A slushy accumulation of 1 to 2 inches across the area. The temperatures will drop quickly below freezing and any standing water will ice up quickly. It will be cold on Saturday with highs in the teens.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Cold, 12.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Cold, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App