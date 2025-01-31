Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers will mix with and change to snow later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It feels almost spring-like this morning.
Rain showers will move across the area this morning. The rain will mix with and change to snow this afternoon. A slushy accumulation of 1 to 2 inches across the area. The temperatures will drop quickly below freezing and any standing water will ice up quickly. It will be cold on Saturday with highs in the teens.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Cold, 12.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Cold, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.