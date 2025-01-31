Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers will mix with and change to snow later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It feels almost spring-like this morning.

Rain showers will move across the area this morning. The rain will mix with and change to snow this afternoon. A slushy accumulation of 1 to 2 inches across the area. The temperatures will drop quickly below freezing and any standing water will ice up quickly. It will be cold on Saturday with highs in the teens.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cold, 12.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

