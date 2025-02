Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers this morning will mix with snow this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A soggy start to your Thursday.

Rain showers this morning will change to snow showers this afternoon as temperatures drop. Snow showers tonight will bring minor accumulations to the area. Rain returns on Friday with a wintry mix expected Friday night. Snow showers likely Saturday morning as temperatures drop during the day.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.