Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers this morning followed by some sun this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will move through western New York this morning bringing a few showers to the area. The best chance for rain will be south and east of Buffalo. Clouds will thin a bit this afternoon with some sunshine mostly north of Buffalo. Clouds increase this evening with rain likely overnight. Breezy and mild with rain showers on Thursday. Rain will continue on Friday with a rain/snow mixture possible Friday night.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Windy with showers, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

