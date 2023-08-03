Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers mostly north of Buffalo early this morning

Another day with smoke-filled skies as wildfire smoke from Canada will bring hazy sunshine to the area.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 6:53 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 06:53:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front moving through WNY this morning will bring showers and t-showers to areas north of Buffalo. It will be warm and humid this afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. A cold front moves through the area overnight with a few showers and t-showers developing. A few shower linger on Friday with dry weather this weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers north of Buffalo, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Early afternoon showers, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 80.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
