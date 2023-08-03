Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers mostly north of Buffalo early this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front moving through WNY this morning will bring showers and t-showers to areas north of Buffalo. It will be warm and humid this afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. A cold front moves through the area overnight with a few showers and t-showers developing. A few shower linger on Friday with dry weather this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers north of Buffalo, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Early afternoon showers, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 80.

