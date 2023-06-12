Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers likely through early this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain is likely through early this afternoon. All of Western New York will receive about .25" of much-needed rainfall. Showers will taper off this afternoon. Tuesday will start dry but rain will return later in the day. Rain showers will be off and on during the day on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across the area.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Rain tapers off, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

