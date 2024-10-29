Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers likely late this morning through early afternoon

Temperatures will be well above normal today, Wednesday, and Thursday
Tuesday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I'm a huge fan of warm weather and we will have record warmth on Wednesday and Thursday!

A warm front will bring milder air and rain to the area today. Rain showers likely from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 60s, with highs in the mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Early showers, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

