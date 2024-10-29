Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers likely late this morning through early afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I'm a huge fan of warm weather and we will have record warmth on Wednesday and Thursday!

A warm front will bring milder air and rain to the area today. Rain showers likely from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 60s, with highs in the mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Early showers, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

