Aaron's Forecast: Rain showers likely late this morning through early afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I'm a huge fan of warm weather and we will have record warmth on Wednesday and Thursday!
A warm front will bring milder air and rain to the area today. Rain showers likely from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 60s, with highs in the mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Early showers, mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.