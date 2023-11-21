Aaron's Forecast: Rain and strong winds today. Winds will gust near 60 mph!

High Wind Warning from 9am until 11pm for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust near 60 miles per hour.

Wind Advisory from 11am until 11pm for Wyoming and Cattaraugus Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour.

Rain will arrive later this morning in Buffalo. Rain will mix with freezing rain and sleet across the Southern Tier. Winds will increase with gusts near 60 miles per hour across the Southern Tier. Power outages are possible later today.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and strong winds, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

