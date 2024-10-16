Aaron's Forecast: Rain and snow this morning; clearing later today

Frost Advisory for all of WNY tonight.
Mostly cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Skies will clear from north to south across the area this afternoon. Highs today will still be below normal with highs near 50. Skies will clear and it will be frosty overnight.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny,mid 60s.