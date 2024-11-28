Aaron's Forecast: Rain and snow for your Thanksgiving with highs near 40

Lake Effect Snow WARNING from 7am Friday through 7pm Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties from Saturday morning through late Sunday night.

A soggy start to Thanksgiving with rain and snow this morning. The wintry mix will continue through early this afternoon. 1 to 3" of snow will accumulate south of Buffalo today.

The lake effect snow band will develop overnight off of Lake Erie bringing snow to the Southern Tier. The band will strengthen during the day on Friday with 6-12" totals in the band. The band will shift northward toward Buffalo on Saturday. The best chance for snow near Buffalo will be Saturday afternoon. The band will shift back south of Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect south, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect south, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect shifts north, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow well south and north, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow south and north, mid 30s.

