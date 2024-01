Aaron's Forecast: Rain and fog to start your Friday in Western New York

Flood Watch now - 7 a.m. Saturday for Erie and Chautauqua Counties.

Steady rain early this morning will taper off to scattered showers later this morning. Cloudy and cool this afternoon with temperatures in the 30s. Overcast skies tonight with lows near 30. Cloudy and cool on Saturday with snow returning on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Overcast skies, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, mid 30s.