Aaron's Forecast: Quiet weather today with high temperatures in the mid 30s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Finally a quiet weather day in Western New York.

High pressure will bring partly sunny skies and lighter winds to the area today. Rain returns early Friday with rain changing to snow later tomorrow. Colder air returns for the start of the weekend with highs near 20 on Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.