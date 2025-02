Aaron's Forecast: Quiet and cold weather today with highs in the 20s

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday morning through early Thursday afternoon for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Bundle up this morning it is very cold to start your day.

High pressure will settle over the area today bringing quiet weather to the region. The next system arrives after midnight with freezing rain for the Thursday morning commute.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, 15.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Freezing rain, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Windy, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Some sun, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.