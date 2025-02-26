Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog this morning with rain showers this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A foggy start to your Wednesday.

Patchy fog this morning especially south of Buffalo. Mostly cloudy skies today with highs near 40 this afternoon. The next system will move through the area overnight with rain and snow showers. Rain and snow showers will continue on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

