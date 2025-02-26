Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog this morning with rain showers this evening

Highs near 40 this afternoon
Wednesday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A foggy start to your Wednesday.

Patchy fog this morning especially south of Buffalo. Mostly cloudy skies today with highs near 40 this afternoon. The next system will move through the area overnight with rain and snow showers. Rain and snow showers will continue on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

