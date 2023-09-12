Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog this morning; rain showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy dense fog across the Southern Tier this morning. A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing showers and isolated thundershowers. A few showers will linger into early this evening. It will be cooler on Wednesday with a few showers coming in off of Lake Erie. Dry conditions return on Thursday and we stay dry through the weekend.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and isolated thundershowers, low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Lake showers, mid 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.