Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog this morning; rain showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy dense fog across the Southern Tier this morning. A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing showers and isolated thundershowers. A few showers will linger into early this evening. It will be cooler on Wednesday with a few showers coming in off of Lake Erie. Dry conditions return on Thursday and we stay dry through the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and isolated thundershowers, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Lake showers, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

