Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog this morning; partly sunny skies this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Areas of fog to start your Thursday. Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon. Rain returns on Friday with showers and thundershowers likely tomorrow. Skies will clear on Saturday and expect nice weather through Tuesday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.