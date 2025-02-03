Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog across the area this morning, rain this afternoon

Areas of dense fog to start your day
Monday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can hardly see a thing this morning!

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibilities near 1/4 of a mile in spots. A cold front will move from north to south across the area later today. Rain showers arrive this afternoon and the rain will change to snow overnight.

MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Freezing drizzle, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Windy, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

