Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog across the area this morning, rain this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can hardly see a thing this morning!
Areas of dense fog this morning with visibilities near 1/4 of a mile in spots. A cold front will move from north to south across the area later today. Rain showers arrive this afternoon and the rain will change to snow overnight.
MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Freezing drizzle, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Windy, near 40.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.