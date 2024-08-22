Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny with highs near 75 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and nice today with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. Sunny with highs near 80 on Friday. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

