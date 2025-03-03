Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s this afternoon

Flood Watch for all of WNY from 1pm Tuesday through 1pm Thursday.

A chilly start to the week with temperatures in the teens this morning!

Partly sunny today as high pressure builds in and brings us some quiet weather to start the week.

Temperatures increase on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. It will be wet and mild on Wednesday with highs near 60. Melting snow and rain could cause flooding across the area on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

