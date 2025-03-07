Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny today with a cool breeze

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You'll feel that breeze this morning.

A chilly start to your day with wind-chills in the teens. Skies will become partly to mostly sunny today with temperatures in the upper 30s. Winds will be strong today with gusts near 35 miles per hour. Snow showers overnight with 1 to 2" south of Buffalo by tomorrow morning. Partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Highs near 40 on Sunday with warmer temperatures next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

