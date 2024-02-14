Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 30

A chilly Valentine's Day for Western New York
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 14, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds this morning will decrease and skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs this afternoon near 30 degrees. Winds will increase on Thursday with rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler air for the end of the week and the weekend with scattered snow showers likely.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 30.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

