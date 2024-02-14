Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds this morning will decrease and skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs this afternoon near 30 degrees. Winds will increase on Thursday with rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler air for the end of the week and the weekend with scattered snow showers likely.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 30.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

