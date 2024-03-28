Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 40s

Dry and cool today and Friday
Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 06:05:46-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 40s. A few clouds will pass through the area Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. We will start dry on Saturday with a few showers arriving late in the day. Mostly cloudy on Easter Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

