Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 40s. A few clouds will pass through the area Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. We will start dry on Saturday with a few showers arriving late in the day. Mostly cloudy on Easter Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 40s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.