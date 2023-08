Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny skies with an inland shower chance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a cool start to the day we will see highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A few showers will develop inland away from Lake Erie. Patchy fog with isolated showers expected overnight. A pleasant day on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will usher in cooler air to the region on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Cool, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.