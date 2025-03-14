Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and warm today with highs near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This will be the nicest day of 2025 so far!

High pressure will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to the area today. Clouds and winds will increase tonight with lows in the 50s. Rain showers and thundershowers will move through the area late Saturday morning through early afternoon. Winds will be strong over the weekend with gusts near 40 miles per hour. On Sunday another round of rain will move through the area.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers & t-showers, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

