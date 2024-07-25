Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly cloudy and pleasant today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny skies Friday through Monday with temperatures near 90 by the end of the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 90.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.

