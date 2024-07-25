Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly cloudy and pleasant today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny skies Friday through Monday with temperatures near 90 by the end of the weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 90.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.