Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and mild this afternoon for WNY

Tracking some rain for your Thursday
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 5:53 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 05:53:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny and mild today with highs close to 60 this afternoon. It will be cooler near Lake Erie. Rain showers return on Thursday followed by cooler temperatures for the end of the week and weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 40s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App