Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and mild this afternoon for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny and mild today with highs close to 60 this afternoon. It will be cooler near Lake Erie. Rain showers return on Thursday followed by cooler temperatures for the end of the week and weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 40s.

