Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance

Another cool day with highs in the 60s this afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s. Another cool night in store as temperatures will drop into the 50s with 40s across the Southern Tier.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Stray shower, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

