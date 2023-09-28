Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy today with temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. A few showers will pass through Western New York overnight. Clouds will decrease as your Friday moves along with sunshine Friday afternoon. Sunny and warm this weekend with highs near 80 on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloud, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

