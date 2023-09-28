Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 70s

Much warmer this weekend
Thursday Weather
Posted at 6:17 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 06:17:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy today with temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. A few showers will pass through Western New York overnight. Clouds will decrease as your Friday moves along with sunshine Friday afternoon. Sunny and warm this weekend with highs near 80 on Sunday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloud, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

