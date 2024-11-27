Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny with a few rain and snow showers south of Buffalo

Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning through Monday morning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

All eyes on the lake effect snow starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Today will be a quiet weather day with partly sunny skies. Rain and snow expected on Thanksgiving, but nothing that will slow you down. Friday the lake effect will begin.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect moves north, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 30s.

