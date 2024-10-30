Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy and warm with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The end of October and we're going to enjoy temperatures in the 70s. It'll be a great day to be outside as we're going to see record-warmth this afternoon. The record high is 74 set in 1946, the forecast high is 76.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 50s.

