Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy and warm with highs in the 70s

Record-warmth expected this afternoon
Wednesday Weather
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The end of October and we're going to enjoy temperatures in the 70s. It'll be a great day to be outside as we're going to see record-warmth this afternoon. The record high is 74 set in 1946, the forecast high is 76.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 50s.

