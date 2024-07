Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and humid with pm t-storm chance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, warm and humid today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon with the best chance for rain north and south of Buffalo.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog south, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.