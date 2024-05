Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and humid with an inland shower chance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another warm day with highs in the 80s this afternoon. A few showers and t-showers will develop inland away from Lake Erie. A better chance for storms on Wednesday with thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Western New York upgraded to a slight risk for severe storms tomorrow.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Strong storms possible, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.