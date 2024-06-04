Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, and humid Tuesday forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. It will be muggy this evening with lows in the upper 60s. Clouds increase with showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. Showers stay in the forecast through the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

