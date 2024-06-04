Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, and humid Tuesday forecast for WNY

Highs in the 80s today and Wednesday
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jun 04, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. It will be muggy this evening with lows in the upper 60s. Clouds increase with showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. Showers stay in the forecast through the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

