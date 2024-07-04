Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and humid today with highs in the mid 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and humid conditions will stay across Western New York today with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. For the fireworks this evening expect mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and temperatures in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers south, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Late t-showers, mid 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.