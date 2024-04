Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny this afternoon with a wide-range of temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny skies with temperatures near 70 in Buffalo this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Ontario and warmer across the Southern Tier.

Rain is likely on Tuesday with sunshine returning on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 65.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.