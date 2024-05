Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny skies with t-showers developing this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies through early afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Sctd. showers and t-showers will develop later today. A few showers will linger overnight. A dry start to your Wednesday with rain showers returning late Wednesday morning. Thursday looks beautiful.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.