Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny skies with sctd. showers and t-showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the low 80s. A round of showers and thundershowers will move through late this morning. Expect another round of wet weather mostly north and south of Buffalo this afternoon. Wednesday will be hot with highs near 90. The humidity increases Thursday and Friday and it will feel like it's in the 90s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: A few t-showers, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.

