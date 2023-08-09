Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance for a shower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lot of dry time today, however an isolated shower is possible this morning. Another round of showers could develop inland away from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight with showers arriving toward morning. Sctd. showers and thundershowers for your Thursday. Skies clear with sunny skies on Friday. The weather will be unsettled on Saturday with sunny skies returning on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

