Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance for a shower

Very slight chance for a shower today, much better chance for rain on Thursday
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 09, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lot of dry time today, however an isolated shower is possible this morning. Another round of showers could develop inland away from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight with showers arriving toward morning. Sctd. showers and thundershowers for your Thursday. Skies clear with sunny skies on Friday. The weather will be unsettled on Saturday with sunny skies returning on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

